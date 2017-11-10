Miller, Kathryn “Kathy” J.

Kathryn “Kathy” J. Miller, age 49 of Manawa, passed into eternal life on October 28, 2017, at Dycora Transitional Health in Beaver Dam, WI.

Kathy was born on August 30, 2017 in Waupaca, WI, the daughter of David and Janice (Rasmussen) Miller. She resided at Bethesda Lutheran Home in both Watertown and Brandon, WI. Kathy was an extremely happy person who loved family, giving hugs and taking rides with Daddy.

Kathy is survived by her parents; siblings, Karen (Wes) Thompson, Kevin (Elizabeth) Miller, Karl (Emily) Miller, Krisann (Benjamin) Marcy, Kandyce (Ricky) Perez, and Katrina (Patrick) Niles; and nieces and nephews, Breanna (Eric) Brolin, Stephanie Thompson, Noah, Jonah, Micah, and Elijah Miller, Alex, Christian, and Abby Marcy, Lucé, Anastasia, and Ezekiel Perez, and Isaiah, Addyson, Emma, and Nora Niles. She is further survived by her great-niece and nephew, Isabel and Azariah Lukinov; many aunts and uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Kathy is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Edwin and Esther Miller; and maternal grandparents, Harold and Violet Rasmussen.

The funeral service for Kathy was held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 3, 2017 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Manawa, with Rev. Nathan Reichle officiating. Family and friends were invited to gather directly at church Friday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial is in Union Cemetery, Symco, WI.

The family would like to thank all of Kathy’s caregivers that showed her tender, loving, sincere care throughout the years. There are too many to list, but all played a special role in Kathy’s life.