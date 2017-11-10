Stars support library

The Scandinavia Pubic Library will host a workshop to make folded stars on Saturday, Nov. 18. Submitted Photo

The Scandinavia Public Library will teach patrons how to make Scandinavian folded stars during a free program on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Potential crafters can drop in any time between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m to participate.

Folding stars is an activity that the whole family can enjoy. Individuals age 10 and up should be able to master this simple technique on their own. Younger children may need to work with an adult.

Anyone who was able to fold a paper football while in grade school can make a Scandinavian star.

Stars can be made from paper or fabric. The library will have a supply of both available for use. Individuals may also bring their own fabric, if they wish.

Each star requires four strips of fabric, each measuring 3-inches by 12-inches.

Once completed, patrons may choose to keep their star or they can donate it to the library. Donated stars will be available for purchase through the holiday season at the Scandinavia Library.

They can also be purchased at ScandHus, located at 280 N. Main St. in Scandinavia.

Proceeds from the sale of the stars will support the Scandinavia Public Library’s story walk in Jorgens Park Preserve next year.

The story walk is a 0.4-mile loop trail which features pages from a children’s picture book placed sequentially along the trail. It is open to participants of all ages.

For more information about programs at the Scandinavia Public Library, call 715-467-4636 or visit www.scandinavialibrary.org. The library is located at 349 N. Main St. in Scandinavia.