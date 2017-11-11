Prep Sports Weekly Replay podcast

Shay Frederick joins the show to talk about her college decision after signing to play college basketball at Valparaiso University. Hortonville golfer Bree Downie signs to play college golf at Winona State. New London girls volleyball joins as our Team of the week. Players included (L to R) Faith Carothers, Erin O'Connell, Coral Bricco, Camry Bigalke and Ella Johnson.
Signing Day Spectacular

By Erik Buchinger


Clintonville and New London swimming sectionals: 1:44

Hortonville golfer Bree Downie signs Letter of Intent: 2:49

Hortonville basketball player Shay Frederick: 3:19

Team of the Week – New London girls volleyball: 7:45

New London Teacher Power Rankings: 12:47

Music was downloaded from Accelerated Ideas and Audionautix.

Sponsors: Klein AutomotiveNicolet Coffee, New London Press Star, Clintonville Tribune-Gazette

