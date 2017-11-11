Prep Sports Weekly Replay podcast

<
>
New London girls volleyball joins as our Team of the week. Players included (L to R) Faith Carothers, Erin O'Connell, Coral Bricco, Camry Bigalke and Ella Johnson.
Signing Day Spectacular
By Erik Buchinger
Clintonville and New London swimming sectionals: 1:44
Hortonville golfer Bree Downie signs Letter of Intent: 2:49
Hortonville basketball player Shay Frederick: 3:19
Team of the Week – New London girls volleyball: 7:45
New London Teacher Power Rankings: 12:47
Music was downloaded from Accelerated Ideas and Audionautix.
Sponsors: Klein Automotive, Nicolet Coffee, New London Press Star, Clintonville Tribune-Gazette